American Caver Rescued After Being Trapped in Turkey’s Third-Deepest Cave

American caver Mark Dickey has been successfully rescued after being trapped in Turkey’s third-deepest cave for several days. Dickey had fallen ill and suspected a gastrointestinal hemorrhage while inside the Morca sinkhole in the Morca Valley. The European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) received a call on September 2 about Dickey’s condition, and an international rescue operation led by 200 aid workers from different countries was launched. The operation consisted of dividing the cave into seven parts and assigning rescue teams at different depths. After days of efforts, Dickey was successfully moved 180 meters below the surface and eventually pulled out of the cave. He is now in the hands of a rescuer and will be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Dickey, an experienced caver and instructor, has caved in various locations around the world. The rescue mission was a collaborative effort and involved teams from the United States, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Turkey.

