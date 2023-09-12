Home » American Caver Rescued After Being Trapped in Turkey’s Third-Deepest Cave
World

American Caver Rescued After Being Trapped in Turkey’s Third-Deepest Cave

by admin
American Caver Rescued After Being Trapped in Turkey’s Third-Deepest Cave

American caver Mark Dickey has been successfully rescued after being trapped in Turkey’s third-deepest cave for several days. Dickey had fallen ill and suspected a gastrointestinal hemorrhage while inside the Morca sinkhole in the Morca Valley. The European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) received a call on September 2 about Dickey’s condition, and an international rescue operation led by 200 aid workers from different countries was launched. The operation consisted of dividing the cave into seven parts and assigning rescue teams at different depths. After days of efforts, Dickey was successfully moved 180 meters below the surface and eventually pulled out of the cave. He is now in the hands of a rescuer and will be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Dickey, an experienced caver and instructor, has caved in various locations around the world. The rescue mission was a collaborative effort and involved teams from the United States, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Turkey.

See also  PSG kicked out Kylian Mbappe | Sports

You may also like

Šmit in Banjaluka with Duraković and Pranjić Info

Meho Kodro commented on the defeat of BiH...

Kim Jong Un’s Rare Visit to Russia Raises...

Embarrassment at Big Brother, Giselda Torresan’s colleague mimes...

Big Brother, the censorship gesture during the first...

Thousands Feared Dead as Storm Daniel Brings Severe...

“Hikikomori – The excluded king”

ToPlay: the weekend dedicated to playful fun.

Kim Jong Un to Meet with Vladimir Putin...

Rwanda, when the messiah was a black woman

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy