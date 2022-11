NEW YORK – Less than 48 hours before the US midterm elections, here we go again. There Russian propaganda is at work, as in 2016 and 2020, to spread disinformation aimed at penalizing Democrats, in the hope of derailing the Biden line in support of Ukraine. The complaint comes from research by social media analytics companies Graphika, Recorded Future and Mandiant, relaunched by Axios and now also from New York Times. Already