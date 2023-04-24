American Embassy on announcements about the secession of the RS | Info

The American Embassy reacted to new announcements by President Milorad Dodik about the secession of Republika Srpska.

They said that according to the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, neither the entity nor any other lower-level administrative unit has the right to secede or unite with another state.

Here are the facts: Republika Srpska is an entity in BiH. It does not exist outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and there is no right under BiH’s constitution for an entity or any other sub-state unit to secede or unify with another state. Milorad Dodik is wrong if he thinks… — US Embassy Sarajevo (@USEmbassySJJ)April 24, 2023

“Milorad Dodik is mistaken if he thinks that the USA will stand aside while he pushes Bosnia and Herzegovina into conflict. The United States will protect Bosnia and Herzegovina and ensure that its sovereignty, territorial integrity and multi-ethnic character are maintained”, they stated.

