American general on the end of the war in Ukraine

American general on the end of the war in Ukraine

It is unlikely that the conflict in Ukraine will end this year, as Kiev will not be able to achieve its political goals during that time, said Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Miley.

In an interview with “Foreign Affairs” magazine, he expressed his belief that it will be very difficult for any side to achieve its political goals, noting that war is a policy that is carried out exclusively by military means, TASS reported.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s likely this year,” Miley said.

On February 24 last year, Russia announced that it had started a special military operation in Ukraine, after Moscow’s help was requested by the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, but to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

The West then imposed sanctions on Moscow, and Western countries began sending large quantities of weapons to Ukraine to fight against Russia.

