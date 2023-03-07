American Herald Net website article on March 2, original title: Poor Americans lose the culture war According to the U.S. government, 38 million Americans live in poverty, and tens of millions more live above the poverty line but are more or less permanently financially insecure. Who can represent the interests of these people?

Culture Wars Rise

For most of the 20th century, the answer was simple. The party that represents America’s poor, the Democratic Party, tends to focus on issues like Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, rural electrification and the minimum wage. That’s still largely the case now.

But as the Democratic Party’s wealthy forces continue to expand, economically disadvantaged whites are increasingly keen to engage in culture wars with the Republican Party (referring to cultural conflicts between social groups, and competition for dominance of values, beliefs, and practices. It usually refers to social values. generally divisive and polarized topic on the Internet – editor’s note). In such a situation, partisanship is bound to come under pressure.

According to the latest analysis by political scientists Lee Drutman and Oscar Pocassangre, in 2023, the core of the Republican Party will be located in constituencies with below-average income and above-average proportion of whites. Democrats won most districts with above-average racial diversity, as well as most districts that were above-average wealthy and white.

This political evolution has been going on for decades. In the 1992 election, the Upper East Side of Manhattan, a congressional district that had been represented by liberal Republicans for 14 years, turned out to elect a Democrat. Today, liberal Republicans are no more, and Democrats have represented the elite constituency for 30 straight years.

Don’t want to raise taxes on the rich

Wealthy Americans love this situation because both political parties now have their well-being at the center. While few policies enjoy such broad support among voters, many Democrats are reluctant to impose high taxes on the wealthy. Although former U.S. President Barack Obama and his Democratic allies promoted a health care plan that was really aimed at promoting redistributive benefits and benefiting tens of millions of poor and working Americans, the Democrats took huge political risks for it and did so in Fight for it for 10 years after the plan passed.

Yet other attempts to increase the tax burden on the wealthy have failed. When Obama tried to change the 529 college education savings plan to make it less skewed towards the rich, it didn’t get much support. Republicans, of course, were against him. Later, after being persuaded by then-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Pelosi and other influential lawmakers, Obama gave up his efforts.

Democrats raised some corporate taxes in the Inflation Cut Act they passed last year, while also giving the IRS enough money to actually carry out its mandate. Democrats, over the objections of lawmakers in California and the Northeast, kept caps on state and local tax deductions that would reduce benefits for wealthy taxpayers in high-tax states.

But overall, the act brought broad benefits to the stateside, such as providing substantial tax credits without any tax increases. The current President Biden had repeatedly reminded the public during his State of the Union address and vowed not to tax families with an annual income of less than $400,000. This lowers the threshold for higher-income households to qualify for protection – only the top 2% are excluded.

While the Republicans represent less affluent districts, the party has shown no interest in representing their interests, remaining strongly opposed to tax increases for the wealthy and redistribution of wealth or services based on the size of the economy.

The political base has rotted

Bloomberg reporter Jonathan has always believed that the Republican Party is a “post-policy” party (referring to a party that no longer cares about the substance of policy making, but only focuses on advancing views-Editor’s Note), and Republicans don’t even bother to release a program in 2020. Their policy is politics, and what they are for or against depends on who is in a particular office at a given moment. Republican foreign policy increasingly depends on the demands of domestic opportunists. Regardless of the politics, however, one policy that the Republican Party insists on is its opposition to taxing the rich, especially as a means of delivering benefits to the poor, even Republican poor.

All of the above have made the culture war a staple of American politics. Political scientists Druitmann and Oscar believe: “In this case, the hyperpolarization of American political characteristics has become increasingly difficult to resolve. Democrats and Republicans have different ways of building and maintaining their respective coalitions, and there is little agreement leeway, especially as identity and cultural issues replace economic issues as the focal point of political conflict.”

The culture war favors the Democrats in part because of diversity and youth voters. So in the future, most of these people will be on the side of the Democrats. The most economically active areas of the United States are often culturally free. At the same time, the culture war is also good for the Republican Party, because this is the foundation of their development. Both parties are under intersecting pressure from rich and poor voters. For Democrats, who tax the rich while still seeking to provide benefits to the poor, more caution is needed. And the GOP needs to pay special attention to the culture wars to unite those whose economic interests are being undermined by the Democrats.

The basis of America’s unequal social policies is evident, with one party ideologically supporting redistribution while the other party’s voters are opposed to it. Unfortunately, America’s political foundation is rotten.

Responsible editor: Zhu Jiabei