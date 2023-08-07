American Internet Celebrity Blogger Triggers Massive Riot in New York City: Over 60 Arrested

Title: American Internet Celebrity’s Gift-Giving Event in New York Sparks Riots, Over 60 People Arrested

Date: August 7, 2023

Source: China News Network

In a surprising turn of events, an American internet celebrity blogger’s gift-giving event in Union Square, Manhattan, New York turned into a violent riot, resulting in the arrest of over 60 people. The rally, organized by popular game anchor Kay Sennett, attracted thousands of mainly teenage fans, leading to chaos that lasted for three hours.

According to the New York police, the event was not sanctioned, and as a consequence, more than 60 individuals, including Sennett, were apprehended. Although Sennett was released from police custody on the 5th, he is still facing charges of inciting riots and illegal assembly and is expected to appear in court on the 18th.

Sennett had failed to obtain the necessary permit for a large-scale gathering, prompting the New York Police Department to issue a level 4 warning. Approximately 1,000 police officers were swiftly mobilized to the scene, with the U.S. Department of Defense deploying drones to monitor the situation.

NYPD Commissioner Madre disclosed that as the crowd grew, acts of violence were perpetrated against both the police and the public. Some individuals were seen carrying shovels, axes, and other tools, while others threw firecrackers and fireworks at the crowd and law enforcement officials.

Aerial footage captured the chaotic scenes as teenagers ran through the streets, climbed buildings in the plaza, and maliciously threw paint cans at car windows. Additionally, they set fire extinguishers ablaze. Numerous individuals were injured, including one person who fell while attempting to enter a moving car and another who fell from a city bus.

In response, the police took swift action by cordoning off the square’s entrance and arresting those involved in the riots. The situation was brought under control, with authorities taking decisive measures to restore order.

The repercussions of this incident are yet to be fully determined, and it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to necessary protocols when organizing public events. The authorities are taking this matter seriously, and further investigations are expected to shed light on the motives and underlying factors that contributed to the eruption of violence during the gift-giving event.

