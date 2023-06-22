Home » American journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges, will have to remain in jail until at least August 30
World

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges, will have to remain in jail until at least August 30

by admin
American journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges, will have to remain in jail until at least August 30

A Moscow court has ruled that the American journalist of the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich will have to remain in jail until at least next August 30, rejecting an appeal that had been presented by his lawyers. Gershkovich, who is 31, was arrested last March on charges of espionage for the United States while in Russia as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal to tell about the war in Ukraine.

Gershkovich was the first American journalist arrested in Russia since the Cold War. He is being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, known for more than a century as one of the main places of detention for political opponents and journalists critical of the Russian government. Several of his colleagues and analysts argue that the accusations against him are politically motivated, similar to what Russia has already done with basketball player Brittney Griner. The United States has designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” a qualification that effectively equates him to a political hostage and greatly increases the powers the government can use in trying to secure his release.

See also  Macau Election: The appeal of the DQ case of the congressman candidate was rejected, "Memorializing June 4th does not support the Basic Law"-BBC News

You may also like

France, the government has dissolved the ecological collective...

Durand Jones, critic of his album Wait Til...

Ukraine, today’s news. Affected bridges between Crimea and...

Mondo Sonoro and Bee Week draw a double...

Zelensky signs the law banning Russian and Belarusian...

Jewish Power lawmaker threatens to “blow up” summer...

Gds – Lukaku doesn’t change his mind: he...

OceanGate, the strange case of the submarine society...

Microsoft announces a price hike for Series X...

Migrant smuggler arrested after the Italy-UK operation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy