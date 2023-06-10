American journalists eat in a Serbian restaurant because of Nikola Jokić Sports

Journalists who follow Nikola Jokić’s matches decided to go to a Serbian restaurant in Miami and try the specialties.

Izvor: MN Press/Twitter/Romi_Bean/printscreen

Nikola Jokic is headed for the first NBA ring, and probably for the MVP award in the finals, which made Americans fully interested in Serbian culture. In addition to the fact that they are terribly interested in the details of Nikola’s life in Sombor, now they are American journalists decided to “investigate” what the food is like in Serbia – they got an ideal opportunity on the road in Miami.

While the Nuggets are preparing for the fourth match of the final series and while Nikola is missing the Serbian language a lot, the journalists who arrived in Florida from Denver decided to visit one of the most famous Serbian restaurants in the USA. They were interested in what was on the menu, how different the food was from what they eat every day, and what unusual things they could try from a country that was not overly important to them until it sent them two-time NBA MVP!

That’s right, she’s a journalist Romi Bin filmed and shared on her Twitter profile the details of going to a Serbian restaurant! On that occasion, Romi tried the Serbian-style barbecue, Karađorđe schnitzel, kajmak, uštipka and other specialties, she toasted with brandy, and she even managed to say one word in Serbian! “Cheers, Nikola Jokić“, was the message she sent at the end of the video that attracted a lot of attention.

Cheers Nikola Jokić! Found the best Serbian restaurant in Miami (which is Jokic approved), learned a little Serbian and made some new friends! Come to Rakija Lounge with me!pic.twitter.com/Ny6VpWwJcf — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean)June 9, 2023

Because of Nikola Jović, who has been a resident of Miami for the last year, and Nikola Jokić, who visited this restaurant, as well as the report that Romi Bean did, her colleagues started the same way. On their Twitter profiles, they praised their visit to a Serbian restaurant in the USA Katie Winge and Vic Lombardi, people whose news about Nikola Jokić we have been reporting for years. They first asked what they should try when they visit a Serbian restaurant, noting that they have to work tonight and shouldn’t get drunk this time.