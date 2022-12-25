Home World American man was found frozen to death on the street on Christmas Eve, and his family posted a post asking for help – yqqlm
American man was found frozen to death on the street on Christmas Eve, and his family posted a post asking for help

American man was found frozen to death on the street on Christmas Eve, family members have posted for help

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-12-26 00:20

Overseas Network, December 25th According to the “Daily Mail” report, on the afternoon of December 24th local time, a man in Buffalo, New York, USA was found frozen to death on the street. The family said the man disappeared after going out on the 23rd.

Later in the afternoon on the 24th, 56-year-old Clay was photographed lying face down on the street, frozen to death. Clay’s family had previously posted a plea for help, asking for Clay’s whereabouts and saying that Clay may not have taken his medication when he left the house.

At least 23 people have been killed by a winter storm that hit many states in the United States, and the number may rise further. The storm greatly affected the people of Buffalo, and emergency response services were paralyzed. Two people died because first responders were unable to provide emergency services. New York State Governor Kathy Hochle has dispatched the National Guard to help the trapped people.

