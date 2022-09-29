Coolio, the 90s American rapper who topped the music charts with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, died in Los Angeles at the age of 59. He told the Cnn his friend and manager Jarez Posey, without specifying the cause of death. A Grammy winner, the musician, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was found lifeless in his bathroom by a friend of his on Wednesday afternoon.

Coolio among the iconic rappers of the 90s

Coolio was one of the biggest names in the 90s hip-hop scene. With one of his hits, Gangsta’s Paradise, he won a Grammy for best solo rap performance in 1995, soundtrack to John N. Smith’s Dangerous minds , with Michelle Pfeiffer. The song stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks. The artist went on to have many other hits, such as 1994’s Fantastic Voyage – which reached # 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 – 1,2,3,4 (Sumpin ‘New) and It’s All the Way Live (Now). both from 1996.

Coolio, the face of fashion and guest star of famous brands’ shows

Coolio was a fashion face and guest star of famous brands’ shows, in 2007 he launched his Gang * Star street wear line, strictly made in Italy and sold worldwide. He has worked in several films, has been the protagonist of a reality show with his family, has participated in the British Big Brother Vip, has been a guest of the Venice Film Festival and in February 2008 he was testimonial of the Venice Carnival, the first international artist to descend from bell tower of Piazza San Marco in the traditional Flight of the Angel. In 2015 he participated as a cameo of himself in Black Jesus, a TV series set in Compton, his hometown.