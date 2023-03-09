Home World American retirees imitate Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl. And she thanks them with roses – Corriere TV
World

The video, which has over 30 million views, was recorded at Arcadia Senior Living Home in Kentucky

The video of a group of nursing home retirees in Kentucky has over 32 million views. It’s a nice reinterpretation of Rihanna’s performance during halftime of the last Super Bowl. The images of the witty residents of Arcadia Senior Living are not only enjoying huge success on the web (a fan asked: `But do we have to wait until we are old to live there?), but they have also been appreciated by the well-known singer who sent them a bouquet of 100 roses.

March 9, 2023 – Updated March 9, 2023, 4:24 pm

