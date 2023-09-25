American Tourist Arrested After Assaulting Officer for Domestic Violence Case

American Tourist Arrested in Puerto Rico for Domestic Violence Incident

An American tourist, identified as Ezell Lee Erra, was apprehended by authorities in Puerto Rico after a violent altercation with a police officer. The incident took place yesterday in the Dos Marinas sector of Fajardo, where Erra allegedly pushed an officer who fell to the ground while attempting to arrest him for a case of domestic violence.

Law enforcement officials quickly responded to the scene and one of the officers resorted to using a Taser device to subdue Erra. With the assistance of the Taser, the officers were able to successfully detain the 52-year-old tourist.

The alleged domestic violence incident was reported by Erra’s partner, who claimed that he had punched her in the mouth while on a boat ride. According to her statement, the assault occurred when she refused to sit next to him. The victim managed to report the incident promptly, leading to Erra’s arrest.

Currently, Erra remains in custody, awaiting formal charges for his actions. The authorities are expected to press charges based on the reports of domestic violence and the assault on the police officer.

This incident comes amidst a troubling trend of violence in Puerto Rico, with the police reporting a total of 335 violent deaths so far this year. The local authorities have been working diligently to address the rising crime rates and provide a safer environment for residents and tourists alike.

It is essential for individuals to report any cases of domestic violence promptly, ensuring that the necessary actions can be taken by law enforcement. The victims of such incidents should not hesitate to seek help and support from local resources available to them.

As Erra awaits his legal proceedings, it serves as a reminder that violence, whether domestic or otherwise, will not be tolerated, and the justice system will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

