American tourist dies after being thrown overboard in a collision between boats on the Amalfi coast

The American tourist who was involved in an accident at sea did not make it. Two boats collided around 18.00 off the Amalfi Coast. The tourist was thrown out and ended up between the blades of the engine. The 44-year-old woman has arrived in serious condition in hospitalbut before taking a helicopter to another facility she passed away.

The facts

He lost his life around 19:00 this evening, Thursday 3 August (a particularly unfortunate day for water accidents, as in the case of the young man who died in a small lake and the other drowned in the sea) american tourist who had a bad boating accident. The woman was on board a 7-metre goiter from Sorrento rented with her husband and children.

During the journey, the driver, who suffered limb injuries and was transported to the hospital, went crashing into the bow of a tourist sailing shipil Tortugaon which about 80 people were present.

A 44-year-old American tourist loses her life along the Amalfi coast

The dynamics

The two boats collided in the waters in front of the Fjord of Furorealong the Amalfi coast. These are tourist vehicles, both for hire. According to what reported by authorities and witnesses, the impact was quite violent, so much so that throw into the sea the american tourist

The rough landing then pushed the woman towards the propellers of the engine. At that moment she deeply injured her body and especially her head. The husband and the driver of the vehicle were also involved in the accident, which took place around 18:00. The skipper suffered several injuries, while the couple’s children were unharmed.

The rescues

All those involved were transported to the nearest hospital. The American tourist was transported to the Castiglione emergency room, while the skipper to the Salerno hospital. The boats in the meantime they have been towed and seized by the soldiers of the Amalfi Coast Guard and by the Carabinieri who arrived on the spot.

I attempts to save the woman aged 44 were all in vain and after an hour of resuscitation, with the need to transport her to another hospital by helicopter, the woman is dead.

Photo source: ANSA

