American veterans painfully recall the Iraq War: What did we do when we kidnapped civilians in front of children?

Overseas Network, March 23 According to a report by the American Broadcasting Corporation on March 23, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the United States brazenly launching the Iraq War without the authorization of the United Nations, many veterans who had participated in the war said that they have been suffering from mental illness for more than ten years. Trauma obsession.

Josh Thistle, a retired U.S. Marine Corps corporal, said he recently recovered from the trauma of war and blamed himself for some of his orders and missions in Iraq. “What we did was kick open the door, put someone on the head and drag him out of the house. His kids were standing there screaming, why is that? What are we doing?”

Another American veteran, Michael Elliott, also said that the Iraq War has caused great harm to his life. He said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, but got no help after leaving the military and had to drink to numb himself.

The report said that Hisser and Elliott’s dire situation epitomizes the situation of American veterans who fought in Iraq. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 17 veterans in the United States died of suicide every day, and 29.3% of veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan were diagnosed with lifelong post-traumatic stress disorder. Additionally, nearly 13 percent of homeless adults in the U.S. are veterans. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)