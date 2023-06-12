Home » Americans don’t understand how Novak and Jokic are from Serbia Sports
Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic are two of the most dominant athletes today. And both of them are ours!

Source: MN Press, MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On tennis Novakand on the basketball court Nikola – two Serbs, two “Jokers”, two of the best in their profession. And from such a small country! Americans simply do not understand how this is possible!

Well-known sports journalist and investor Joe Pompliano he publicly admitted that and pointed out that it is incredible that a country that does not have even a tenth of the world‘s population currently has two of the best athletes on the planet!

“It’s pretty crazy that Serbia has only 0.1 percent of the world‘s population, and yet they managed to give us two of the most dominant athletes today, Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic“, he wrote!

And while Novak Djokovic won the 23rd Grand Slam in his career and returned to the first place of the ATP list, on the other hand, Nikola Jokic is one match away from bringing the first NBA championship title in the history of the Denver Nuggets. Some followers of Joe Pompliano added another man to this list: “Don’t forget Luka too”wrote a follower who was referring to Luka Dončić, but an American journalist disagreed: “Luka’s dad emigrated from Serbia to Slovenia, but Luka was born and raised in Slovenia“, he pointed out.

