Americans moved to Serbia and changed their names Info

by admin
Jennifer and Jonathan from New York moved to a place of opportunity near Ivanjica and started a family there.

Source: Youtube/Info LIGA Ivanjica/screenshot

American couple Jennifer and Jonathan Foote they started a family in Prilika near Ivanjica and, by converting to the Orthodox faith, received new baptized names – Dragana and Jovan.

They visited Serbia for the first time in November 2020, when they fell in love with the natural beauty of our regions, but were also delighted by the hospitality of our people.

“I respect the sincerity and courage of the Serbian people. I like the hospitality of these people. When we came to visit a friend, his parents welcomed us as their own children,” said Jonathan. The lifestyle is much more relaxed than in America, where the pace is very fast. and there is no time for family and friends, they added.

“Also, we didn’t have time for each other there and it’s really nice for us to reconnect here,” Jennifer told Infoliga Ivanjica.

As members of the Mormon Church in New York State, Jennifer and Jonathan were very active, but they found true peace and comfort in Orthodoxy.

“Immediately after arriving in Serbia, we were introduced to the Orthodox faith, but the decisive thing was the meeting with the priest Aranđel, who speaks English very well. Through the conversation with him, we understood the differences between what we had the opportunity to experience so far and the Orthodox faith that we have become immediately fell in love. I personally felt the warmth and peace of mind, which is why I decided to be baptized in the Orthodox Church,” Jonathan explained.

According to the priest of the church in the village of Prilica, Aranđel Petrović, the meeting with this American couple was truly unusual.

“The first meetings did not indicate that they were going to be baptized or become Orthodox Christians. I invited them to get to know each other, to see our church… I came to their house and saw the icon of St. George. I started to tell them that the family that sold them the house celebrated this saint. First, Jennifer said that she wanted to be baptized, and after a few weeks, Jonathan also expressed that desire. We agreed that it should be in honor of St. George,” he said.

Jennifer was named Dragana because she has a “sweet nature”, and Jonathan chose the name Jovan, which was recommended by his best man.

Americans fell in love with Serbia
Source: youtube.com/infoliga

(World/Infoliga)

