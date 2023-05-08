Amici 22: Chia’s opinion on the semifinal

When – after a week spent at an (unexpected) Covid gate, going from “the semifinal will be postponed!” a “no, they’ll do it live like the final!” to then decide that “they’ll record it ten minutes before they air it” – it became known that the grand final of Amici 22 it would have been at 4 I had already put the curses into account. There, ready to be unlined on time at half past. Because how it would end was more predictable than the hormones gone crazy Cristiano Malgioglio in front of the choreography of CuccaLo.

It matters little that of Aaron Ash was one of the most beautiful voices from this program, so scratchy, incredibly intense, absolutely devastating. It doesn’t matter that he is one of the few able to sing a cover of a talent show Freddie Mercury without turning him over in his grave. Sticaz * i that that piece of Universal you enter your head from the first listen, which is now unpublished friends It hasn’t happened since I miss you o Lady.

The key thing to Amici they are the hysterical cries of the girls in the studio and the televoting of those from home. Once you dislodge those then who cares if when you sing you can even hit the cue with the autotune. Yours did. Precisely for this reason it was obvious that the comparison with Wax one like Aaron he would have lost it from the start.

And for heaven’s sake, I’m not surprised that Wax a lot of people like it, huh. De gustibus, God forbid. Also because in a world where there are those who go crazy for Pius and Amedeo there is space Really for everyone, by eye (but the fact that, in profile Instagram Of Amicibelow the post on the ep of Aaron there is the like of Crytical while below that of Wax there is that of Gianni Sperti confirms that at least I have chosen the right place to stay, that’s it).

But my seas are spinning to see talented guys like Aaron so CLAMOROUSLY UNDERESTIMATED, in the middle. Because the truth is, he’s been really bullied from the beginning. Just because he didn’t provide ideas to foment trashy quarrels between teachers, he didn’t give life to tormented ships and he doesn’t have that pretty face that makes thirteen-year-olds spill if they’ve always spun less than zero.

A Wax I recognize a lot of personality and an indisputable ability to stay on stage. But intonation shouldn’t be optional, at least not in a talent show. And you can’t autotune me on a WELL POETRY like In and Xanax Of Samuel Bersani to then be able to knock her out of tune anyway, goddamn. You can not.

[Ah, a proposito della sua performance su En e Xanax. Se un amico ti si avvicina, ti prende la mano e – guardandoti fissa negli occhi – ti canta “Tu hai l’anima che io vorrei avere” mi sa che tanto amico poi non è, comunque. Checché ne pensi Maria De Filippi, dico. Qua ho come l’impressione che Waxiello stia sotto un treno per Angelina Mango, che dal canto suo sulla carta è fidanzatissima e fuori mercato. Da lì le ripetute sottolineature della conduttrice su come “tra loro ci sia solo un’amicizia“. Sottolineature che però non ricordo l’anno scorso, ai tempi di Luigi Strangis e Carola Puddu, quando cavalcare quell’inesistente ship a qualcuno faceva più comodo me sa…].

I so proud of Aaron, Anyway. Him that last night when he gave us that wonder of Vacuum to lose my heart just tore it apart. Hearing him talk during the week about when, not long ago, he struggled even just to move 100 meters away from his house and see him now on that stage, so confident and so master of the situa, is worth more than all the finals in the world. For me, he had already won since that September 18, 2022, and without the need for autotune.

Let me tell you that the idea of ​​a four-man final is totally nonsense, however. That is what Magdalene Svevi among all he would have had the worst one could imagine, given the 90 pieces with which he would have had to contend for the dance category. But after that in 2020 we made a 5-man final to let us in too Deddy and that last year we even extended the final to 6, puppandoci both whites That Serena Carellanow explain to me why in this round at least a niche for Aaron we could not find it.

It’s a shame, because with the first three finalists we were doing very well.

Isobel Kinnear it is OBJECTIVELY a force of nature. Every performance from him is a little treat, and it’s crazy how there’s NOTHING this girl can’t do. From tap to musicals, from Bollywood choreographies to hip hop, from heels to pole dance, in eight episodes he has been able to give us pure entertainment. She is really art, mastery, wisdom and sacrifice. LITERALLY.

And as he said Lorella Cuccarini, if he continues to study and work his way up as he has in all these months, with so much humility and the desire to always get involved, he will certainly have an incredible career ahead of him. That in a few years a Joseph Giofrè could snatch not only the judge’s chair ad Amicibut also the place on stage next to JLo e Taylor Swift.

Mattia Zenzola that place in the final he sweated twice as much as the others. Enduring even the percul * you of Queen Mary which up to the last was particularly with him friendly, let’s say. that those “is he right for the first time? After two years for the first time you are right! […] But do you remember when you said your foot hurt? Since you’ve been complaining all year, no one believed you. Instead you were right, oh!” they could not miss even in the semifinals, of course.

Not only one of the most sensational pieces of bread that school remembers, but also and above all one of the few (in addition to Umberto Gaudino, of course…) who didn’t make me yawn with his Latin American performances. Humble, extremely honest and absolutely respectful, he was one of the best glow ups of this edition. One of those who objectively grew up the most, in there. And the final deserves it all.

E Angelina… well, what do you want to say to Angelina? I thought back to when she joined that class in November. Right from the start she had started to place herself in first place in any classification that was drawn up in the episode, snatching it from those who had had a much easier life up to that moment. And I remember that look of her so frightened in front of the frost of the studio when she was the winner. As if that first place didn’t really deserve it, as if she wasn’t up to it.

But episode after episode she managed to demonstrate her INCREDIBLE VALUE. Proving that you are not simply “daughter of…” but an artist in the purest sense of the term. One that manages to be credible both in light songs and in more intense ones. Someone who knows how to hold the stage with a simplicity that not even singers far more experienced than her. And above all one capable of giving you goosebumps at the first two notes that she intones a capella. Yesterday was really CRAZY, from the piano performance to Black drumstick he didn’t make a mistake.

And now all I have to do is cross my fingers, and dream of that all-female final I’m hoping for from the first episode of this evening.