Amici 22: Chia’s opinion on the semifinal

When – after a week spent at an (unexpected) Covid gate, going from “the semifinal will be postponed!” a “no, they’ll do it live like the final!” to then decide that “they’ll record it ten minutes before they air it” – it became known that the grand final of Amici 22 it would have been at 4 I had already put the curses into account. There, ready to be unlined on time at half past. Because how it would end was more predictable than the hormones gone crazy Cristiano Malgioglio in front of the choreography of CuccaLo.

It matters little that of Aaron Ash was one of the most beautiful voices from this program, so scratchy, incredibly intense, absolutely devastating. It doesn’t matter that he is one of the few able to sing a cover of a talent show Freddie Mercury without turning him over in his grave. Sticaz * i that that piece of Universal you enter your head from the first listen, which is now unpublished friends It hasn’t happened since I miss you o Lady.

The key thing to Amici they are the hysterical cries of the girls in the studio and the televoting of those from home. Once you dislodge those then who cares if when you sing you can even hit the cue with the autotune. Yours did. Precisely for this reason it was obvious that the comparison with Wax one like Aaron he would have lost it from the start.

