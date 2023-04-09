The teacher, after the stormy episode of Amici aired yesterday, seems to still be experiencing discontent after the discussions that took place in which Maria De Filippi also intervened.

It wasn’t an easy bet for Raymond Todaro that in the last appointment of Amiciwhich aired yesterday, Saturday 8 April 2023 expressed some dissatisfaction with Rudy Zerbi’s decision to deploy Angelina Mango in the ballot against the two dancers Alessio Cavaliere and Mattia Zenzola. Choice dictated by a conscious strategy of teachers and then forced Alessio to say goodbye to the talent show.

Raimondo Todaro: the social dig after the episode of Amici

As reported by the advances, there would have been a heated argument that was cut yesterday in the broadcast. The question would also have raised doubts on the part of Maria De Filippi which it seems would have concerned Todaro making him aware that his considerations belittled the other students by rewarding Angelina like first in class.

The story does not seem to have gone down yet Raimondo who a few hours ago, on his Instagram profile, published a story together with Alessandro Sianiguest right during the last episode yesterday

As a caption to the photo, Todaro he wrote: “He managed to make me laugh last night too. Think how good he is!”

A veiled dig underlining the difficulty of the moments experienced yesterday during the evening. The dancer also shared a photo of the two boys immortalized in the moment in which they were complying with the verdict of the evening. “On a sad evening, seeing you like this fills my heart. Proud of you, always” and then turning to Alessio, Todaro he added “You are a champion but above all a beautiful person”

he’s still pissed black raimondo come here talk to us pic.twitter.com/rbz84rnVjg — ValeKoala🐨🐍 (@koala_wednesday) April 9, 2023

