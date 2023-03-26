11
- Friends 22, second evening episode. Gianmarco and Piccolo G eliminated: «I dreamed of entering this school from here leggo.it
- Evening of Amici 2023: Piccolo G and Gianmarco are the eliminated from the second episode Fanpage.it
- Maria De Filippi, sensational spoiler on Amici: for those who end badly Liberoquotidiano.it
- Amici 22, Little G eliminated: «I learned that resentment is useless». The sweet gesture of Maria De Filippi: «It is leggo.it
- Friends, Little G eliminated in the second episode. Maria De Filippi gets excited Notizie.it
- See full coverage on Google News