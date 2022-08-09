In France they already call it the “worst drought ever”. The whole country is experiencing a condition of total lack of water, drinking water is rationed in over 100 municipalities and in the fields, now completely dry, little grows and lives with the constant risk that crops will be destroyed by flames.

After a scorching and rainless July, in August a fourth heat wave began in France that crosses the whole country: it is bringing temperatures to the south around 40 degrees during the day and 20 degrees at night, a situation that should last until the end of the year. week, bringing already exhausted territories to their knees.

In general, the mercury will reach lower peaks than in July recently concluded – which in France was the driest in over sixty years – but with the soils already arid, dramatic drops in soybean, sunflower and corn production are feared.

As for the Italian one, the French – and in general European – drought is due to several factors, such as the absence of snow and rain in winter, the general impact effects of the climate crisis and the alternation of powerful heat waves.

They have been particularly dry for four years (from 2017 to 2020), but in 2021 there was a sign of hope with a slight increase in summer rainfall.

The problem, compared to previous years, is that this year the main concern is the conditions of the aquifers which, due to the few winter rains, are very scarce. Consequently, the French authorities say, even having drinking water available in all municipalities is complex at the moment: which is why limits have been placed on the withdrawal of drinking water through taps and endorsed supplies by trucks.

Experts fear that it will be necessary to wait until October to return to seeing the “full” strata and a certain “normality”.

Meanwhile, dry territories are increasingly exposed to heat waves and winds that fuel the fires. After the terrible fires in the Gironde, and after a period of continuous emergency given that almost 50 thousand hectares burned in France at the beginning of the year, the flames are returning to hit various areas: in the Chartreuse mountains near the Alps (140 people evacuated) up to on the edge of Lozère and Aveyron where fire and smoke forced 1200 residents and tourists to evacuate.

In addition to the fire problem, without water, energy is also compromised: hydroelectric production in France drops and the energy giant EDF, without having water from the rivers (see dry Rhône and Garonne) with which to cool the systems, temporarily interrupts production in nuclear power plants.

The French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne therefore spoke clearly of a drought that is “the worst ever recorded in our country … the situation could persist for the next two weeks or worsen further” he explained while a task force was activated. crisis to tackle the problem and manage the water restrictions ordered in all 96 French departments.



A fire-ravaged area in Mostejouls, southern France: (afp)

While there is no shortage of controversy over some granted exceptions, such as those of golf course irrigation, the French meteorological bodies say that in July on average less than one centimeter of water fell. A condition that will lead to at least 20% less corn production and the absence of forage for farms, resulting in a shortage of milk in the coming months. On the other hand, one of the only realities that has doubled its production is that of the salt pans in the northwestern region of Guerande.

Meanwhile, while from Brittany to Loria we prepare to withstand the new heat wave, the French green transition minister, Christophe Béchu, was also clear for the future: “We have to get used to episodes of this type. climate crisis is no longer an option, it is an obligation “.