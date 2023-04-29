Amir Hadžiahmetović had a traffic accident in Turkey | Sport

Besiktas and Bosnia and Herzegovina football player Amir Hadžiahmetović had a traffic accident in Turkey on Friday.

According to the Turkish media, the “dragons” midfielder collided with a motorcyclist, who was transported to the hospital, but luckily he escaped with minor injuries.

Apart from the shock, Hadžiahmetović was not injured. he translated turkish “Harriet”.

“The incident took place on Sarıjer Azerbejdžan Street around 4:15 p.m. According to the information we received, Besiktas player Amir Hadžiahmetović collided with a motorcycle driven by Ugur Turhan. The motorcyclist was injured after falling to the ground as a result of the accident, while the football player was unharmed “, the aforementioned Turkish newspaper stated.

Amir Hadziahmetovic, who was driving his car in Sarıyer, collided with a motorcyclist coming from the same direction. While the football player was not injured in the accident, he was taken to the hospital with a motorcycle ambulance, which was slightly injured. (UAV) Good luck, I hope no one is hurt.pic.twitter.com/SztYAfE2Qk — You Have Me Besiktas (@ForzaSenBenYok)April 28, 2023

After the accident, the ambulance and the police arrived on the scene in a short time. The injured motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was treated, while Hadžiahmetović was taken to the police station for questioning about the causes of the accident.

The hit vehicles were taken to a safe parking lot with the help of a towing service.

Later BH the football player reported to Sarajevo media and confirmed that he had a traffic accident in Istanbul.

“There was an accident, it’s true, but no one was hurt, everything is ok. There’s nothing to worry about. Material damage was only done to the car. I’m currently at the wedding of my club teammates and that’s it, I really don’t have much to say.” said Hadžiahmetović for “SC Sport”.

By the way, Hadžiahmetović, who made 23 appearances in the “dragons” jersey, should play in the big Istanbul derby against Galatasaray, who is the leader in the Turkish Super League table, on Sunday, while Besiktas is in third position with eight points less.

