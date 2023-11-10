Home » Amnesty has been calling for the release of the Israeli hostages for a month, but today the issue is a leaflet
by admin
It has been circulating online since this morning an amateur video in which a man speaks, first in English then in Italian, always very aggressively, with gods dialogatori di Amnesty International. We are in Piazza Dante, Napoli. The speakers – as always – talk to the public, present the association’s campaigns and propose membership. Before the video begins, he demands a flyer with the faces of the Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas be added to my colleagues’ documentation and shown to the public. Then he leaves. After a while’ start recording and to accuse them of having torn up and thrown away the flyer (a scene which is not seen). Various accusations follow.

Calmly, it is explained that Amnesty International cannot have and offer material from other groups to the public. The flyer was therefore removed and placed in a bin. The same would have happened for any other type of leaflet, including those about children killed by Israeli bombs.

Amnesty International’s dialogue desks are often taken as message boards where anyone arrives and demands to post material in support of their cause. But Amnesty International’s independence is protected in this way: by proposing only its own material and not having material imposed on it by other individuals or groups, even for noble and necessary causes.

Scene prepared and video quickly went viral, with the usual accusations of anti-Semitism. Therefore, an organized but also intimidating attack, complete with zooming in on the name and surname of a speaker and close-ups on the faces of the other two.

But is this really the topic of the day? For hours #Amnesty was trending on X for this flyer. It never ended for having denounced the war crimes of Hamas and other Palestinian groups against Israeli civilians in Israeli territory such as the brutal mass killings of defenseless people and the capture of more than 200 civilian hostageswhose unconditional and immediate release we are demanding from 7 October.

Never the end of reporting that other war crime (of which, it is worth underlining, the media are complicit by rebroadcasting them!) which sees hostages forced to make statements on video appealing or criticizing their own government .

The comments of a large part of the Italian press on this episode confirm this a desolate impression: superficial, uninformed, biased, ready to target the enemy of the day with specious accusations. Yesterday Francesca Albanesean excellence among UN personnel who deal with human rights, today Amnesty International. And tomorrow?

