BEIJING – Zhang had to make a choice: have a bed to sleep on and stop working, or continue to scrape together some money to survive by camping wherever it happens. Overloaded with requests and underpaid, 40 degrees in summer or 15 below zero in winter makes no difference: riding their electric scooters, often rigged, they slalom between cars and cyclists, if the traffic light is red it doesn’t matter, you have to deliver, quickly.