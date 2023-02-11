The story of the Corriere correspondent in the Turkish city violently hit by the earthquake

The images among the collapsed buildings of Adana, in silence in search of the voices of the survivors. Turkish authorities say that about 13.5 million people were affected by the earthquake and that the impact was felt in an area extending approximately 450km from Adana a ovest a Diyarbakir to est, and 300 km from Malatya a nord a Hatay South. This was reported by the Guardian adding that the Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far as Hama, about 100 km from the epicenter of the earthquake.