ASSISI – Looking at it from here, in the procession that flows happily and briskly along the streets of San Francesco, Italy would not seem like a nation on the brink of a demographic crisis with no return. Perhaps it will be because thousands of young people and hundreds of children walk wrapped up in peace flags, rainbow paintings in every strand of hair. “War is a gray grave – says the sign of Jacopo, 10 years old, from Florence – but we will color everything”.