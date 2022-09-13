Home World Among the remains of the bombs that exploded in Kharkiv, here are the traces of the Iranian drones used by the Russians
Among the remains of the bombs that exploded in Kharkiv, here are the traces of the Iranian drones used by the Russians

These photos were presented as the first evidence of Iranian combat drone supplies to the Russian military. And in fact the remains of the bombs that exploded in the Karkhiv region, that of the last Ukrainian offensive, are identical to the Shahed 136 designed and produced by the companies in Tehran. It is a loitering munition, often called a “kamikaze drone”: they are remote-controlled aircraft that remain in flight over an area, until they identify a target and throw themselves at it, destroying it with a charge of explosives.

