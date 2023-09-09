among the streets submerged by rubble – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Just over 12 hours after the violence earthquake which devastated Morocco during the night, the country and in particular the Marrakech region are counting the damage. Many buildings were destroyed by the earthquake and in some neighborhoods the rubble completely covered the streets. The death toll from the earthquake rose to 820 in the morning, while more than 600 people were injured. (LaPresse)

