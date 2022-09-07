Home World Among the top secret papers seized from Trump, also the nuclear secrets of a foreign country
World

Among the top secret papers seized from Trump, also the nuclear secrets of a foreign country

by admin
Among the top secret papers seized from Trump, also the nuclear secrets of a foreign country

Among the documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago there is also one that describes the military defenses of a foreign government, including its nuclear capabilities. The Washington Post reveals it.

New revelations on Trump documents: “He took them on trips to hostile countries”

by Massimo Basile

Furthermore, some of these documents detail US super top secret operations known to a very small number of people and which are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure facility with an officer who records the accesses. But they were being held in Mar-a-Lago in an unsafe location, over 18 months after Trump’s term ended.

Only the president and some members of the government can authorize other officials to know the details of these top secret activities, so much so that many senior national security executives are unaware of them.

The reasons for the raid on the Trump house revealed: “The identities of the spies in the documents”

by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

WP sources – people close to the search – do not identify the foreign government in question or say where exactly these documents were found. The newspaper had previously reported that the FBI was looking for, in part, any classified documents relating to nuclear weapons. After the news was published, Trump replied that “the issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax”, as well as Russiagate and the two impeachments suffered in his opinion.

See also  Tesla, trips to the Moon, Twitter: where Elon Musk wants to go

You may also like

Yen suffers biggest one-day drop against dollar in...

The golden channel empowers the opening

Xia Lin: Gorbachev in front of the camera...

United Kingdom, the day of Prime Minister Truss:...

Moscow’s electoral slogan against Italy: “Sanctions, a suicide...

Dror Eydar, Israeli ambassador to Italy: “Against the...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Juul, 444 million in smoke: maximum fine for...

Finland, parental leave reform is underway: 160 days...

Energy, India’s challenge to the G7: boycott Moscow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy