Home World among the victims a 9-year-old girl and a TV journalist
World

among the victims a 9-year-old girl and a TV journalist

by admin
among the victims a 9-year-old girl and a TV journalist

In Orange County, in Florida, following an attack by a killer, three people died. The victims are a 20-year-old woman, an Orlando broadcaster and a nine-year-old girl.


Florida, arrestato Keith Melvin Moses

A 19 year old boy, Keith Melvin Moseswas arrested by American law enforcement on charges of being the perpetrator of the murders.

The journalist killed was a reporter who was reporting on a first attack that took place in the morning, the one in which the young man had shot and killed a 20-year-old woman.

The killer, who returned to the scene of the first crime in the afternoon, then opened fire on a photographer (who was injured) and precisely on the journalist (who later died). Moses then entered a house and killed a nine-year-old girl, wounding her mother.


Mystery about the motive

The motive that prompted the 19-year-old to kill remains to be clarified. According to reports from John Mina, the county sheriff, the killer would have a long series of crimes behind him, despite his young age: among them illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault, theft and mugging.

Biden: ‘Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States’

“Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States, Congress must act now.” This is the appeal launched by Joe Biden, a few days ago, following other cases of crime that have plagued the United States.


“We need common sense and reforms on weapons such as background checks, a ban on the sale of assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition”, added the American president also asking Congress to “abolish immunity for manufacturers who knowingly they put weapons of war on our streets.”


Photo source: ANSA

See also  United States, Washington locks itself up ahead of Saturday's demonstration: "Possible armed and violent protesters"

You may also like

Shinji Mikami leaves the leadership of Tango Gameworks,...

Blockparty Arganzuela closes poster with Toundra at the...

Zea Mays “Adore Kemena Kuraia” (2023)

Novak Đoković’s watch | Sports

Collapse of a mine in China: 4 dead...

Elections in Sicily, the May date could be...

Usa, shootings in Florida: 3 dead including a...

Use: Was reporting on shooting, reporter killed. A...

Udinese – Sottil recovers Perez, Semplici Dragowski –...

Mural on the ruins in Syria | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy