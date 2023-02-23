In Orange County, in Florida, following an attack by a killer, three people died. The victims are a 20-year-old woman, an Orlando broadcaster and a nine-year-old girl.





Florida, arrestato Keith Melvin Moses

A 19 year old boy, Keith Melvin Moseswas arrested by American law enforcement on charges of being the perpetrator of the murders.

The journalist killed was a reporter who was reporting on a first attack that took place in the morning, the one in which the young man had shot and killed a 20-year-old woman.

The killer, who returned to the scene of the first crime in the afternoon, then opened fire on a photographer (who was injured) and precisely on the journalist (who later died). Moses then entered a house and killed a nine-year-old girl, wounding her mother.





Mystery about the motive

The motive that prompted the 19-year-old to kill remains to be clarified. According to reports from John Mina, the county sheriff, the killer would have a long series of crimes behind him, despite his young age: among them illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault, theft and mugging.

Biden: ‘Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States’

“Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States, Congress must act now.” This is the appeal launched by Joe Biden, a few days ago, following other cases of crime that have plagued the United States.





“We need common sense and reforms on weapons such as background checks, a ban on the sale of assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition”, added the American president also asking Congress to “abolish immunity for manufacturers who knowingly they put weapons of war on our streets.”



