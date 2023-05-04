Among the victims of the massacre were schoolgirls of French nationality Info

Among the victims of the attack at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade is a French student.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

“It is with sadness that we learned about the armed attack that took place at the ‘Vladislav Ribnikar’ school in Belgrade on the morning of May 3, which caused a large number of victims among students and teachers, and among which is a student of French nationality“, it is stated in the announcement on the website of the ministry.

Eight children and a security guard were killed this morning in an armed attack by a fourteen-year-old student at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in the center of Belgrade. Six students and one teacher were injured, and the attacker was arrested.

“Our services and our embassy in Belgrade are mobilized to provide all their support to the family of our young compatriot. We also think of the families of the victims, to whom we express our deepest condolences, as well as the many injured, to whom we wish a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

France expresses full solidarity with the Serbian people and authorities, French diplomacy stated. On the website of the French embassy in Serbia, a short statement from the ministry there was transmitted in which it is not stated that the French girl is among the victims. The French newspaper “20 minutes” is also reported that a French schoolgirl was among the victims. The paper reported the statements of Serbian officials and added that this type of attack is extremely rare in the Balkan countries.

(WORLD/Beta)