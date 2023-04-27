Home » Amos Traore, web editor made in Mondoblog at your service – Information is an opportunity
Amos Traore, web editor made in Mondoblog at your service – Information is an opportunity

Amos Traore, web editor made in Mondoblog at your service – Information is an opportunity

In 2016, when I joined the community MondoblogI was far from imagining that I was in the process of charting a career in the field of digital. Seven years later, the results are salutary since I put my pen to the service of a dozen online news websites and some blogs. These platforms have taken advantage of this. Indeed, they saw their audience rating increase with the acquisition of new readers.

Who says increased traffic necessarily says increase in turnover. In my local language, Dioula, we say this: “If this guy is in the works, he’s going to be a bina” in French : “If you give your best in your work, you will achieve great things”. Thanks to Mondoblog, I not only acquired the basics of blogging, web journalism and web writingbut, over the years, I’ve also honed my quill and learned some SEO skills.

At first, I was just a performer on writing assignments. Today, I accompany the websites, blogs, e-commerce sites, and other businesses in their project. In addition to writing, I am able to provide plus-value, I am in the shoes of the consultant in order to obtain good results. For all your projects related to web writing, you can reach me at the following addresses:

Linkedin :

Mail : [email protected]

