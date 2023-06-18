AMSS landslide warning | Info

The Automobile Association of Serbia (AMSS) has warned of dangerous road routes due to floods and landslides.

Source: RINA.RS

In Serbia, due to the forecasted sunny weather today and the following days, road routes are expected to stabilize, but caution is required due to possible drifts of earth and stones on those road routes where the rivers overflowed, announced the Automobile Association of Serbia (AMSS). .

Due to the floods of precipitation that hit some parts of Serbia in the previous days, floods and landslides followed, so AMSS advises drivers to be more careful in those places. Some of these areas are Kraljevo, Čačak, Mladenovac, Novi Pazar, Jagodina. Landslides in the area of ​​Majdanpek, Kučevo, Kraljevo, Kruševac, and Ovčar Banja caused disruptions in traffic in the previous days. and their frequency is expected in the coming days, so AMSS advises driving more carefully through cuts and gorges.

According to information from the RS Border Police Administration, received at 5:30 a.m., there are no detentions of vehicles at the border crossing passenger terminals. Freight vehicles wait for three hours at the Horgoš crossing, on the way out of Serbia, as well as 120 minutes at the Batrovci crossing, on the way out.

