LONDON – The curtain is about to fall on Amsterdam’s controversial red light district. Literally: the municipal authorities are in the process of approving a measure this week that will force the “sex workers” of the area to draw the curtains over the windows in which they expose themselves half-naked. To see them, and to book a visit inside, any customers will have to scan a barcode on their mobile phone, as is done to read the menu of certain restaurants in the post-Covid era.

The intent