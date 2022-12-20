Home World Amsterdam, curtains to cover red light windows: sex appointments are now only taken online
World

Amsterdam, curtains to cover red light windows: sex appointments are now only taken online

by admin
Amsterdam, curtains to cover red light windows: sex appointments are now only taken online

LONDON – The curtain is about to fall on Amsterdam’s controversial red light district. Literally: the municipal authorities are in the process of approving a measure this week that will force the “sex workers” of the area to draw the curtains over the windows in which they expose themselves half-naked. To see them, and to book a visit inside, any customers will have to scan a barcode on their mobile phone, as is done to read the menu of certain restaurants in the post-Covid era.

The intent

See also  Russia-Ukraine: news on the war on Monday 20 June. the commanders of the Azov regiment in prison in Moscow

You may also like

Qatargate, Panzeri’s wife said from Morocco: “They made...

Two Italian journalists injured in a press car...

Niccolò Celesti and Claudio Locatelli, the two Italian...

Kosovo, Kurti: “Russia weakened in Ukraine seeks military...

US Capitol unrest: Investigative panel calls for four...

Earthquake in California today of magnitude 6.4 in...

Earthquake in California: 6.4 magnitude shock on the...

New banknotes featuring King Charles image (uncrowned) unveiled

Oleksandra Drik: “A court for the crime of...

It is the December of the hawks: even...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy