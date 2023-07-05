Home » Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport cancels around 300 flights due to a storm
World

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport cancels around 300 flights due to a storm

L’airport Schiphol Of Amsterdam decided to suspend circa 300 likes scheduled for the day of July 5, following the violent storm with strong gusts of wind that hit Holland in the morning. Dutch railways blocked all trains instead. Complications are related to the difficulty that the strong vento cause to the process of taking off and landing of aircraft. A spokesman of the main Dutch airport said the situation could still happen get worse and the number of canceled flights is still growing.

The airport announced through its profile twitter that the suspension will be effective “until further notice” following weather conditions. KLM had already canceled over 200 flights before the storm hit the city.

