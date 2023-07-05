L’airport Schiphol Of Amsterdam decided to suspend circa 300 likes scheduled for the day of July 5, following the violent storm with strong gusts of wind that hit Holland in the morning. Dutch railways blocked all trains instead. Complications are related to the difficulty that the strong vento cause to the process of taking off and landing of aircraft. A spokesman of the main Dutch airport said the situation could still happen get worse and the number of canceled flights is still growing.

The airport announced through its profile twitter that the suspension will be effective “until further notice” following weather conditions. KLM had already canceled over 200 flights before the storm hit the city.

Due to bad weather conditions, in addition to very limited air traffic at Schiphol, very limited train traffic is also possible in a large part of the Netherlands. Keep this in mind before you leave home. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) July 5, 2023

The article Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport cancels around 300 flights due to a storm comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

