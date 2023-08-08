An African cyclone is coming to Serbia Weather forecast

From next Wednesday, the African wave will arrive in Serbia, and the temperature will be around 40 degrees.

After a few days of break, summer returns from next Wednesday with temperatures over 35 degrees, says meteorologist Ivan Ristić.

“Currently summer is on break. From today, the stabilization of the weather starts, and already from Wednesday, the rain will take a break and summer will return to us. Therefore, the temperature will gradually increase from tomorrow. It will not be a sudden thaw, which is the most dangerous if it jumps 5 degrees in one day, but a gradual thaw. And from next week, the African anticyclone is coming, the temperatures will be higher than 35 degrees and it will be really hot,” said Ristić.

The new African anticyclone will be called Neron.

“In the second half of August, the influence of the African anticyclone on the weather in Serbia will be stronger. This core of hot African air will raise the temperature in our country to 40 degrees again, so we can expect tropical days and nights and real summer heat. According to current forecasts, the African anticyclone will affect the weather conditions in our country until August 25, when we expect the end of the last heat wave, which can raise the air temperature to 40 degrees Celsius,” meteorologist Ristić announced earlier.

The weather for the next days

On Wednesday after a very cold morning, mostly sunny in the morning, and moderately cloudy in the afternoon with sunny intervals. Weaker cloudiness comes from the northwest. Wind weak, east and southeast in the morning, and northeast and north in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from 7°C to 14°C, maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. On Thursday, sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day and possible less frequent local showers, with a slightly higher chance in the southwest and south of Serbia. Sunny and warmer on Friday and the weekend.

