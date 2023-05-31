An afternoon with Himmler, review of the comic by Alfonso López (2023)

“An Evening with Himmler” of Alfonso López (Lleida, 1970) joins “Estraperlo and tram” (07) already “The Solar” (16) to form a trilogy on the Spanish history of the forties and fifties. This historical review is done for the third time through the comic characters of the Bruguera publishing house of the time. On this occasion: the Gilda Sisters, Grandpa Cebolleta, the reporter Tribulete and Doña Urraca. The Marx brothers have a special role, since together with the Gilda sisters they are the protagonists of the comic. The dialogues are completely Marxist, and, in addition to being rabidly scathing, they also aim with a bullet to denounce the socioeconomic misery of the time, and the totalitarian ambition of Nazism.

In “An Evening with Himmler” It represents the visit that Heinrich Himmler made to Barcelona between October 23 and 24, 1940. It takes place in Barcelona, ​​in the Pyrenees, on the Costa Brava, but also in Madrid and London. The visit of the Nazi leader helps Alfonso López to settle accounts with the Franco regime and, specifically, with that part of Catalonia that supported Franco; in order to break the myth of a unanimously anti-Franco Catalonia. He also aims his critical missiles at those who prevented the Republic from surviving.

The reader may wonder if in this comic the part about Bruguera or the part about the History of Spain weighs more. Undoubtedly, the second, since you have to have more historical knowledge than comics to enjoy it to the fullest. To help the reader, annexes are offered that help to understand the historical context.

Alfonso López’s drawing remains faithful to its essence: a humorous style in the characters and very realistic in the settings. All dressed in watercolors and direct color. López achieves a mix between real historical figures such as Winston Churchill, Josep Pla, Ramón Serrano Suñer, Francesc Cambó or Juan March and comic book characters with which to give tow to the bosses of 1940. With this he manages to make a historical comic for the third time in humorous key.