Kosovo and Serbia have reached an agreement on “measures to avoid further escalation” in the license plate dispute that has been raising tension between the two countries for months. This was announced by EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell last night.

“We have an agreement,” he wrote on Twitter after a new round of talks in Brussels between Serbs and Kosovars, explaining that Belgrade – which does not recognize plates issued by its formerly independent province since 2008 – has agreed to stop issuing Serbian plates for Serb residents of Kosovo.

While Pristina – which had announced that Serbian plates would no longer be valid from November 1st – will not ask vehicles that already have Serbian plates to change them. In practice, this is the agreement proposal discussed on Monday when, after 8 hours of negotiations, the negotiation failed. But after US mediation, the parties returned to the negotiating table. And now Borrell invites them to discuss the next few days “next steps”.

