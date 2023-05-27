An aircraft carrier and two other Chinese naval vessels sailed into the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese authorities say

Taiwan’s defense ministry says three Chinese military ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, crossed the Taiwan Strait to the north on Saturday. the border between the two countries. In recent years, and in particular since last August, China has repeatedly organized military exercises, and has approached Taiwan by air and naval means, making international relations increasingly tense. In the 24 hours prior to the ships’ passage, eight Chinese jets had flown over the strait.

Taiwan is an island that has governed itself independently for over seventy years but which China considers part of its territory, and whose autonomy the United States strongly defends: in the last year, China has repeatedly carried out exercises military around Taiwan.