Home » An aircraft carrier and two other Chinese naval vessels sailed into the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese authorities say
World

An aircraft carrier and two other Chinese naval vessels sailed into the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese authorities say

by admin
An aircraft carrier and two other Chinese naval vessels sailed into the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese authorities say

Taiwan’s defense ministry says three Chinese military ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, crossed the Taiwan Strait to the north on Saturday. the border between the two countries. In recent years, and in particular since last August, China has repeatedly organized military exercises, and has approached Taiwan by air and naval means, making international relations increasingly tense. In the 24 hours prior to the ships’ passage, eight Chinese jets had flown over the strait.

Taiwan is an island that has governed itself independently for over seventy years but which China considers part of its territory, and whose autonomy the United States strongly defends: in the last year, China has repeatedly carried out exercises military around Taiwan.

See also  Brexit and super-Imu push Italians to sell houses in London

You may also like

Georgofili, 30 years of the massacre. Ceremony to...

Connecticut witches acquitted, 370 years after their death...

Pope Francis’ message for Day of Prayer for...

The mayor of Banja Luka dances to Flowers...

tsc vojvodina lazetić announcement | Sport

weather alert report for tomorrow, Sunday 28 May...

«A bitter taste remains in the mouth for...

She told me “GET OUT OF THE ORDINANCE,...

Salernitana-Udinese | The official formations: Thauvin owner with...

Where are we with the 2024 Olympics?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy