An alleged Russian diplomat is occupying a construction site in Canberra, Australia

For several days a Russian man has been illegally occupying a plot of land in Canberra, the capital of Australia. Since this man is suspected to be a diplomat with immunity, the Australian authorities are not sure how to deal with the situation, and possibly remove him. The new Russian embassy in Australia should have been built on the occupied land: the works had already begun, but last week the Australian Parliament blocked everything arguing that the embassy would have been too close to the Australian institutional buildings, and could constitute a danger .

A few days after the vote, someone noticed that there was actually a man on the construction site that should have been abandoned, who lived inside one of the workers’ prefabricated buildings. The Australian media took an interest in the story, and discovered (but there is still no official confirmation) that the man would be a diplomat: they also photographed him, in overalls, while he quietly smokes a cigarette outside the prefabricated building. The problem, the media argue, is that if this Russian is indeed a diplomat then he has immunity, and it could be difficult to remove him from the ground he is occupying.

The land occupied by the likely Russian diplomat was leased to Russia in 2008 to build the country’s new embassy. Work was already well underway until last week the Australian Parliament hastily passed a law canceling the land lease. Under this law, the new embassy would have been located too close to Parliament itself and other institutional buildings, and could have formed a base for espionage activities that risked endangering Australian national security.

Russia protested strongly against this decision, accusing Australia of “hysterical Russophobia”. He also said the work had already cost $5.5 million, and he’s likely to sue to at least seek large financial compensation.

Then, a few days after the political controversy, that Russian man appeared on the disputed ground. It is still not entirely clear who he is: there have been no official statements from the Russian embassy, ​​but the Australian newspaper sources are all convinced that he is a diplomat. Some journalists from The Australianone of the country’s leading newspapers, even managed to speak to him as he stood outside his occupied prefab: “Can I help you?” he said him with a thick Russian accent. But when reporters asked him to identify himself, he shook his head and went back into the prefab.

If the man is indeed a diplomat, removing him from there could be a problem. Due to his diplomatic immunity, the police cannot arrest him. The Australian government can declare it persona non grata, which is the usual way diplomats are expelled from a country. At that point the man would have 48 hours to leave Australia, but Russia could immediately send another diplomat in his place, and it would start all over again.

The case got so big in Australia that it reached as far as Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, who was forced to make a statement: “A guy standing in the cold on a patch of land in Canberra is not a threat for our national security.” It is currently winter in Australia and average temperatures are below 10 degrees. The government has also announced that operations are underway to reclaim the occupied land, but it is not yet clear how things will go.

