An alleged Russian intelligence spy accused of coordinating Tuesday’s missile attack on Kramatorsk has been arrested in Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities they let it be known of having arrested a man suspected of being an undercover agent of the Russian secret services who would have coordinated the missile attack carried out on Tuesday on the city of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine: in the attack, two missiles hit a restaurant and some shops, killing 11 and wounding 60.

The Ukrainian intelligence services said that the arrested man lives in Kramatorsk where he works in a gas transportation company. He was allegedly recruited by the Russian military intelligence services (GRU) last year, after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, with the task of collecting data on the positions and movements of the Ukrainian army in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk areas, and of send them to Russia.

According to the Ukrainian secret services, in recent days the man would have been tasked with filming the Kramatorsk restaurant which was then attacked, to verify that there were people inside. On Tuesday, the man secretly filmed the restaurant and sent the video to Russia’s secret services, and only then would Russia carry out the missile attack.

At present, no further information has been released about the identity of the arrested man, and there is no evidence that he was actually a spy and played a role in Tuesday’s attack: Ukraine’s intelligence services said the investigation into him they are still ongoing.

