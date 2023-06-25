An ambulance ran over 3 minors in Zagreb | Info

The ambulance driver did not see the young men and two girls he ran over in Zagreb.

The association Hitna život 194, which gathers emergency medical personnel, has announced a protest in front of the prison in Remetinac for next week, and after their employee, who two days ago ran over three minors with an ambulance in Bundek, was sentenced to a one-month pretrial detention, reports Jutarnji sheet.

“Following the court’s decision to order our colleague Mario Macan a 30-day pre-trial detention, the association HITNA ŽIVO 194 announces a protest of ambulance workers in front of the Remitenec prison in Zagreb for next week. Today Mario, tomorrow WE! Tomislav Petrušić,” the association announced on its Facebook page. page. By the way, at noon, as a sign of support for their arrested worker, emergency workers throughout Croatia turned on emergency sirens, and the Association also published a series of video clips showing how HMP employees and their vehicles, despite having their sirens on, drive on interventions respecting traffic signals, even though they have priority.”From now on, gentlemen! Everything according to the LAW”, are the titles of the clips with which the Association wants to show that the drivers of HMP vehicles are actually operating in a legal limbo because, on the one hand, they are obliged to reach the victims as soon as possible, while on the other hand they are threatened with traffic sanctions.

By the way, Macan, who was brought to the hearing in handcuffs, was sentenced to a one-month pre-trial detention due to the danger of repeating the crime, and his lawyer Marin Ivanović told the media that his client is in a bad condition. However, from the County Court in Velika Gorica, it was said that the judge of the investigation assessed that pre-trial detention is an adequate measure considering the circumstances of the commission of this criminal offense and rejected the defense’s proposal to impose a milder measure, such as revocation of the driver’s license. permission, instead of detention.

The court found that the prosecution’s explanation was founded, according to which Macan drove the vehicle recklessly on the fateful night in Bundek and that he did not take all the necessary actions to avoid injuring anyone. Macan himself, as we unofficially learn, claimed in his defense that he did not see any of the minors he ran over.

“Of course I didn’t want to run anyone over. If those girls had just waved or raised their hand or signaled me in any way, I would have stopped. They are dressed in black clothes, and there is no lighting in themaj deo Bundek. I was driving no more than three kilometers per hour, and I was moving uphill and I did not add gas so as not to skid. I looked in front of me, but there were no people at all around where we parked,” said Macan, adding that the emergency lights were on, but he did not turn on the horns and sirens because he did not have a medical clearance to do so. As is known, he and several other ambulances intervened that evening in Bundek, mainly because of intoxicated students who were celebrating the last day of school. After the intervention for which they came, they headed back to the hospital, but, as he explained, he drove the vehicle from the bottom to the top, that is, he went uphill.

“I rolled the wheels to the right, made a full circle and went uphill. I walked maybe 7-8 meters when I heard a crack under the vehicle. I thought I stepped on some plastic bottle or box. I stopped the car and got out. The body of a young man was lying half a meter sideways on the right side of the vehicle, and at first I didn’t even think that I had run over him. I moved further towards the front of the vehicle and only then did I see them there were two girls under the van who then started screaming.

I shouted to the technician that I stepped on the children. One of the girls got out from under the vehicle by herself, and then we moved the vehicle to get the other girl out, and the technician pushed the car back with his hands to get her out. At that moment, one of the girls started shouting to help the young man, and we didn’t even know what was wrong with him. We did not even associate his condition with trampling. He had no injuries on his body, except for a scratch on his cheek,” said Macan.

