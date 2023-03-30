Loading player

On Thursday, the FSB, the Russian government agency that controls intelligence and secret services, did he know to have arrested an American journalist accused of spying for the United States. The arrested journalist is Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal in Russia, from where he has been reporting on the war in Ukraine for a year. According to the FSB, Gershkovich was allegedly arrested while in the city of Yekaterinburg. The Wall Street Journal confirmed the arrest in a short press release in which he expressed “deep concern for Gershkovich’s safety”.

The FSB says Gershkovich was trying to gather classified information about Russian military activities at the time of his arrest. It is not clear what the agency is referring to, but it appears that for several days Gershkovich had been working in the city on an article on the operations of the Wagner Group, the mercenary company which is fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine and which is composed above all by ex-soldiers and prisoners who are offered a sentence reduction in exchange for enlistment. According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Gershkovich is expected to be transferred to a prison in Moscow shortly, where he will be formally charged.

Gershkovich is 32 years old and has been working and living in Moscow for six years: his last article was published on March 28th. Under the laws in force in Russia, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison for espionage charges.