An American soldier has entered North Korea over the border with South

On Tuesday, an American soldier entered North Korea without authorization, crossing the border line that separates the country from South Korea in the Joint Security Area, the only point where the armies of the two Koreas are in direct contact. The Joint Security Area is located within the Demilitarized Zone, a four kilometer wide strip of land that extends along the entire border between the two countries. The United Nations Command, which operates within the Demilitarized Zone and Joint Security Area, said it believed the man was arrested in North Korea.

The news was initially reported by the United Nations Command, which had spoken generically of an “American citizen”: later it was confirmed to international newspapers also by several anonymous American officials, who let it be known that the person in question is an American soldier.

Within the Joint Security Area, on the South Korean side, very restricted and controlled tours are organized: no special requirements are needed to participate, even if places are very limited and tours can be canceled at the last moment for military and security reasons . During the tour, participants are instructed on a number of behaviors to follow, including no border crossings. The man who was arrested was attending one such visit.

A witness who was taking the same guided tour with the soldier he told CBS News that the man would suddenly laugh and then start running between the buildings of the Joint Security Area, heading towards the border line. The personnel escorting them on the tour would have reacted moments later and would not have had time to stop him.

The same witness also said that they had not seen North Korean soldiers across the border line when the man started running, and that they were told during the tour that there are no North Korean soldiers anywhere near the line since onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It is not clear whether the United Nations Command and the American officials with whom the newspapers spoke believe that the soldier was arrested on the basis of official information in their possession, or on the basis of very plausible assumptions: North Korea is a dictatorship and an unauthorized intrusion is not tolerated by the local authorities.

The border line is actually a line, usually manned by South Korean soldiers during visits also to avoid incidents of this kind. The United Nations have announced that they are working to “solve the incident” and free the American citizen.

Also located in the Joint Security Area is the North Korean village of Panmunjom, where the armistice that ended the war between the two Koreas was signed in 1953 and where the only meetings between representatives of the two countries were held for years. Despite the name, the Demilitarized Zone is one of the most militarized areas in the world: it is filled with mines and surrounded by electric fences and barbed wire, there are surveillance cameras and 24-hour armed guards. In many respects, life in this zone of the world stopped at 1953, the year of the armistice which put an end to the war between the two Koreas and which established the current borders.

