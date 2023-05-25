An ancient Greek coin was sold for 6 million dollars: the world record in Switzerland

The Panticapaeum Statera Greek coin minted around 340-25 BC, was sold to a private collector by the Numismatics Ars Classica of Zurich for 6 million dollars, setting the new world record for an ancient coin.

The sensational price obtained, explains a press release from ArtsLife, is due to the quality and rarity and to the fact that the offer of similar specimens is extremely limited and most of them are already in museum collections. Unlike similar coins, this Panticapaeum stater features the satyr facing three-quarters to the left, rather than facing completely to the left. A detail that experts believe has been modified in an attempt to follow contemporary fashions.

The previous auction record for the ancient coin belonged to one of only three coins «Ides of March» known, minted in 42 BC on the occasion of theassassination of Julius Caesar: was sold in 2020 at the auction house Roma Numismatics of London for $4.2 million. The coin was minted around 340-25 BC, and features a wide-eyed satyr on the obverse and a griffin clutching a spear on the reverse.

Known as Panticapaeum Stater, it long remained part of the collection of the State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg. But it was sold in 1934 as part of Stalin’s scheme to sell works of art to raise foreign exchange to finance domestic growth. Purchased by Charles Gillet, a French industrialist who collected rare books, furniture, antiquities, and even coins. A respectable pedigree for the coin destined to go down in history as the most precious ever.