an anti-tech Luddite and influence on the mysterious Italian terrorist

Sixteen attacks over nearly 20 years until the arrest in 1996 of the Unabomber, or Ted Kaczynski found dead today in his prison cell in North Carolina, news reported by a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was 81 years old and may have inspired the still mysterious terrorist, “renamed” with the same nickname Unabomber, who until 2006 carried out more than thirty attacks in Fiuli and Veneto.

The first Unabomber is however the American, a fine mathematician, who engaged in a battle against “the system and the advance of technology“: he placed increasingly sophisticated bombs in some universities and even tried to carry out a massacre on an airplane. Kaczynski, who went nearly 20 years without being caught, was considered America’s most prolific bomber. His 16 bombings killed three people and injured 23 others until his arrest in 1996.

“Unabomber” is an acronym that means University and Airline Bomber, a code name chosen by the FBI because Kaczynski struck in universities and had tried to carry out a massacre on an airplane. Kaczynski was of Polish origin and was suffering from schizophrenia: at the age of 27 he had resigned from his role as professor at the University of Berkeley and began to shed blood in the late ’70s.

The first bomb was disguised as a postal package in 1978 fake sent by Professor Buckley Crist of Northwestern University: it was found in a parking lot of the University of Illinois at Chicago, with Crist’s address as the sender. The package was “sent back” to Crist, but when he received it he realized that it was not his handwriting and called Terry Marker, a police officer who opened it suffering minor injuries.

Then the bombs sent to aircraft commanders, in 1979 one was placed in the cargo hold of American Airlines Flight 444, a Chicago-Washington DC Boeing 727 The bomb began to emit smoke forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing but a faulty timer prevented the bomb to explode

In the United States there was a wave of panic with the FBI who managed to capture him only in April 1996. To find out who the Unabomber was was FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald who, through the delusional “Manifesto” written by Kaczynski and sent to the newspapers, created the decisive psychological profile. Two years before the first action of the Italian Unabomber: he is mysterious and the motive is mysterious.

