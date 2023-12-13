At the event at the Vodafone Theater, LV8’s new adventure “The HereWeApp detective story” and the opening of two internship positions in Vodafone Italia were announced

Last December 1st Vodafone Foundation wanted to celebrate with an event at the Vodafone Theater its partners, associations, foundations, local authorities, schools and the entire ecosystem built over the years and which has allowed it to broaden the social impact of its initiatives.

The event, entitled “LV8: an app designed with kids for kids”, wanted to focus on “LV8”, the app that allows young people – through the experience of video games – to acquire certified basic digital skills. Also present at the event were children from three classes of the IIS C. Cattaneo institutes of Milan, IIS “Curie – Sraffa” of Milan and Maria Ausiliatrice of Lecco who at the end of the day put their skills to the test by playing LV8.

The event was opened by a speech by Marinella Soldi, president of Rai, former president of the Vodafone Italia Foundation, who strongly wanted the birth of this project in her mandate ending in March 2022. Those who then participated Adriana VersinoPresident of the Vodafone Italia Foundation, Katia ScannaviniDeputy General Secretary ActionAid Italia, Caterina CorapiManaging Coordinator di Next Level, Marco Rossi CEO of WeSchool, Simona Torre General Secretary of the Italian Accenture ETS Foundation.

Two previously unpublished stories related to LV8 were also told. The first is the story of the kids from a school in Lecco who cultivated the idea of ​​Refoodly, an app against food waste, and then developed it thanks to the skills learned with LV8 during a hackathon organized by the Vodafone Foundation. and successfully taken to the National Entrepreneurship Championships organized by Junior Achievement Italia in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit, and can now be downloaded from the app stores; they went on stage to talk about this experience Giacomo GiovanniniCOO e CFO Junior Achievement Italia ETS, Laura Arrigoni e Beatrice Sacchi, teacher and student at the Maria Ausiliatrice institute in Lecco. The second story is that of Armando De Simonea nineteen-year-old who joined Vodafone with an internship thanks to the LV8 app and was then hired in the role of Junior Data Engineer.

The news on LV8

Two new features were announced on LV8: the app’s new adventure, “The HereWeApp Mystery” (where you learn certified technical skills such as coding, SQL and Python, Salesforce, CRM and AI) and the opening of two management positions internships in Vodafone Italia which can be accessed exclusively through LV8 and which are dedicated to young people under 26 who have obtained a secondary school diploma.

What is LV8

Vodafone Foundation has decided to invest in a training project that uses technology because the development of digital skills can become the key to having an active role in society and being able to seize job opportunities. Launched in June 2021 to involve young people who do not study or work (the so-called NEETs) in digital training courses, LV8 is now aimed at all young people who want to acquire digital skills useful for the world of work.

In the eight levels of LV8 the player takes up the challenge of opening a business and must solve quizzes of increasing difficulty on “digital” aspects that nowadays determine the success of a business (Google Workspace tools, Canva, sheets computing, social media marketing, WordPress…). The Vodafone Foundation’s “learning game” involves the release of Open Badges, digital certifications on blockchain – based on EU DigComp 2.2 standards – of the skills acquired to be highlighted in the curriculum vitae.

In just over two years since the launch, over 19 thousand kids have started playing and over 15 thousand digital certifications have been awarded (Open Badge) that you can include in your CV. To date, LV8 is present in over 450 schools throughout the country. The fact that LV8 is available from the age of 14 also makes it a useful tool in the fight against school dropout.

A this link you can review the event.

