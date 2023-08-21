An appeal not to abuse the victim’s child on the Internet | Info

The Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Children’s Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a press release calling on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey to take certain measures to protect the abuse of the child killed by NH from Gradačac via Facebook.

The ministry learned that an appeal for help for the daughter of the murdered NH for treatment in Turkey is spreading through social networks. The website published the girl’s full name, giro account to which the funds are paid, as well as a photo of the girl in the arms of her murdered mother, reports BHT.

“Given that there is a suspicion that this is an abuse of the action, as well as a violation of the child’s right to privacy protection, and the principle of the best interest of the child, we call on the MUP TK to take immediate action in order to remove these posts from Facebook and take measures to determine individual responsibilities.”according to the ministry’s announcement.

It is also reminded that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a member state of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, including the three accompanying protocols, and the Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Convention.

As part of its mandate, and with the participation of academic workers and professionals from the governmental and non-governmental sectors, manuals were prepared, such as the Guidelines for handling cases of violence against children in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the aim of improving the work of professionals who work with children and for children, in the direct implementation of the best standards for the protection of children’s rights. The “best interest of the child” standard is the basic principle for regulating and protecting the rights of the child.

“Any public publication of photographs of a child in the context of revealing the identity, especially when he is a witness to violence, and when it is in the context of causing pity in the general public, is a criminal offense and a violation of the rights of the child. In accordance with the above, we ask the MUP of TK to take all necessary actions in order to elucidating the case and determining whether there was consent from the guardian to collect funds for treatment in this way”it is emphasized in the announcement.

