An aspiration outside: feminism and freedom in a black environment – Zone 11

As a black feminine entity living in Central Africa, in Cameroon, there is very often an impulsive fear of existing on the margins, of walking out of step with society and of rebelling against certain phallocratic and obsolete precepts which are conveyed.

There is a difficulty in living far from cumbersome rutsin the shadow of an equivocal reality of our land, in isolated trails that no one urges and moreover even blame.

But having deep perceptions which certainly appear clear and formal to us, allow us to free ourselves from fear. Over the years, we become confident in what reveals itself to us as an exuberant and legitimate desire for asides, for strong contradictions, for a feminist and free life.

The burden of difference

When we have always lived with the accusation of being too different, with the permanent reproach of slipping away from ancestral values, we are guilty of our ideals perceived violently and judged as crazy as the sexist scheme of all communities in the country.

We bear the blame for our inability to align ourselves with established paths.

We live with the nagging feeling of betrayal. We are suffocated by feigning approval of certain habits each time. We distort our minds by wanting to understand this idea of ​​adult life centered on the home, marital duty and submission, appearing too unanimous and simple to be adopted without reflection. Especially for a woman.

But over time, with a devotion to our own accomplishments and a lucidity that belies any condemnation of our feminist actions, we obtain confirmation that our environment holds us a little cruelly as captives and renegadeswhen we are repeatedly told about suffocating, burdensome and obsolete injunctions.

And we manage to elucidate that our happiness depends only on our determination to identify what suits us. Then naturally, what is forged as a singular convention to our innate identity becomes our only utopia.

Age-old traditions and obsessions

Through our direct environment which makes us understand it a little more every day, we realize that living without matching the assets necessary for a woman is damaging.

We are loosening the societal bond that we are gradually disavowing under the imposture of the morals that grip us.

Is it a question of geography linked to societal norms that are still very fixed and too alienable? Or is it we who might be cultivating strangely unwelcome aspirations? It is at this point that we question ourselves every day and motivate ourselves on the importance of asserting ourselves for ourselves, outside of the codes.

In a black environment, we are not what we want to be without taking into account others, society, our community. Whether you are a man and especially a woman, you belong to your family. We must be the diligent reflection of a global and normal vision of their will. We must do what appears to be legal and in connivance with the legendary principles passed down.

It’s okay to get married at a certain age and have kids. In your thirties, it’s dangerous to find a young woman who would drag her feet in settling down and refuse motherhood.

The primary matrix of our African society is the family and children. They appear as a fruitful accomplishment, an implacable finality in order to mark the crucial and successful stage of the path of a man and a woman.

Very few people voluntarily transgress this path. The black mentality operates in an uncompromising manner with this inescapable pattern of procreation. And even worse, when it is admitted that plural motherhood is the one that delights more and resonates brilliantly in a woman.

Family hierarchy and patriarchy

The shining emblem of African homes is patriarchy. In the cottages, the family hierarchy is essentially built around the head of the family, who is the father and husband. He holds the powers and asserts his unshakeable authority. The woman is seen as the guardian of the place and the offspring. She comes in second position and ensures the proper functioning of the house and the well-being of each member.

Far from being repulsive, this internal configuration is tainted by the abuse and major outrages shown by the head of the family. Because this sovereignty entrusted to the father is very often juxtaposed with bullying and beatings which fall on the wife and children. Women are the first to be put in danger in a marital union. Domestic violence is the mirror of this traditional vision of the couple.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 41% of women are beaten by their partners, including 65% in Central Africa. A treatment which is due to the exaggeration of powers and the phallocratic education transmitted in homes to each generation.

There is a preservation of an idea of ​​masculine superiority which invites women to demean themselves and suffer these sexist and sexual injustices.

In Cameroon the law does not strictly criminalize violence or marital rape. And we end up perpetrating in the country the chain of feminicides which are plaguing the country without this seriously alerting public opinion.

Feminism and emancipation in black communities

Feminism provides a certain solution to societal problems linked to the control of women’s bodies and will. To call ourselves a feminist is in no way to want to dominate men in our turn. Matrilineal societies dating from the precolonial period clearly show that women organized themselves without wanting to crush or impose their reign.

Feminism provides women with the knowledge they lack to define their needs without anything being regulated for them. It is also about experiencing equality in their flesh as women freed from diktats and having the same advantages as men. Even if biologically and physically nature has not made the two genders the same, it is necessary for women to embrace their rightful prerogatives and seek aspirations outside the shackles that depict an obscurantist and limited future for them.