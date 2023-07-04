An Australian company is seeking a million dollar debt from Twitter MobIT

“Twitter” did not dispute the invoices, but simply did not pay them

Sydney-based Facility is seeking more than A$1 million (US$666,000) from Twitter for alleged debts dating back to October last year, when Elon Musk bought the tech giant.

The “Facility” provided the installation of sensors in London and Dublin and the furnishing of the office in Singapore, while in Australia it canceled the office in Sydney and temporarily stored its contents, according to the documents obtained by the “Guardian”.

The company states that since Musk’s takeover “Twitter” did not dispute the invoices, but simply did not pay them. “Facility” is seeking compensation for damages and costs.

This is another lawsuit facing Twitter, after it was accused of failing to pay rent for offices in London, Dublin, Sydney and Singapore.

There has also been speculation that the company’s decision to limit the number of tweets that unverified users can see to 600 per day was a result of Twitter not paying bills for services that allow smooth operation, although Musk claimed that the limit should have been put in place. due to data “scraping”.

As part of the massive layoffs following Musk’s takeover late last year, the company no longer has a press department.

A request for comment on the case sent to the former contact email received an emoticon as an automatic response, Sputnik reports.

