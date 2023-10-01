Home » an autobiography” gets a deluxe edition – MONDO MODA
an autobiography” gets a deluxe edition – MONDO MODA

The excellent and seminal Rita Lee: an autobiography won a deluxe edition by Globo Livros. The project had a new cover designed by Rita and Guilherme Samora, the Phantom, also responsible for the police photos, which Rita suggested should occupy the cover and the fourth cover.
In the standard edition (2016), due to lack of space, some of the images chosen by Rita were left out. This time, in addition to the four photo notebooks, a new one was added. It’s a bonus, with 37 photos and many new ones, like the one in which Rita appears helping to tear down the Berlin Wall.

Rita Lee An autobiography deluxe edition @ publicity

Other curiosities from the new edition:
– The cover is hard, with Rita’s name in metallic copper;
– The endpapers are special, with a never-before-seen photo of Rita as a court jester;
– The side will have tie-dye painting, a request from Rita;
– There is an orange page marker ribbon, a color reminiscent of the cover of the standard edition;
– The first edition will come with two mini posters.

Price: R＄79.90 | E-book: R＄49.90

